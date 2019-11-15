S.Korea, U.S. defence chiefs reaffirm commitment to defend against N.Korea

The defence chiefs of South Korea and the United States reaffirmed on Friday U.S. commitment for the defence of South Korea against North Korea and efforts to denuclearise the North, the South's Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said.

Jeong said he and U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper shared the view that a cost-sharing pact for U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, which is now being negotiated, should be fair and mutually agreeable.

