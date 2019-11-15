Ex-minister Safadi has agreed to be Lebanon PM -MTV

Ex-finance minister Mohammad Safadi has agreed to be Lebanon's next prime minister if he wins the support of its major parties and the process to name him should begin on Monday, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil told broadcaster MTV on Friday.

"I confirm that we have been in contact with minister Safadi and he has agreed to take on the position of prime minister if his name gets an agreement with the main political forces in government," said Bassil.

"If matters move normally, the consultations should begin on Monday with Safadi named at the end of them, otherwise we will continue to go in circles waiting to agree on a name."

