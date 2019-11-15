International Development News
Germany says two citizens detained in Hong Kong

  Reuters
  Berlin
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:05 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:48 IST
Two German citizens have been detained in Hong Kong and are receiving consular support, a source at the German foreign ministry said on Friday. The source said the German consulate in Hong Kong was in touch with lawyers and local authorities, giving no further details.

Newspaper Bild earlier reported that two exchange students at Hong Kong's Lingnan University had been detained in the Chinese autonomous region, which has been convulsed by months of protests against measures to bring the city-state closer to Beijing's orbit.

