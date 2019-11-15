International Development News
Chinmayanand case: SC stays HC order on victim's statement

  New Delhi
  Updated: 15-11-2019 21:30 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Allahabad High Court order on Chinmayanand's request for a certified copy of a Shahjahanpur woman law student's statement made against the BJP leader before a magistrate. On November 7, the high court had asked the trial court to provide the former Union minister a copy of the statement of the woman, who has accused the former Union minister of raping her.

She has challenged the high court order in the Supreme Court. On Friday, a bench of Justices U U Lalit and Vineet Saran sought a response from the UP government on the woman' plea. "Issue notice, returnable on December 9," the bench said, adding, "Pending further consideration, the operation of the order impugned herein shall remain stayed".

Advocate Shobha, appearing for the woman, said the high court erred in allowing Chinmayanand to have a certified copy of the statement recorded under section 164 of CrPC. The Supreme Court previously directed the Uttar Pradesh government to set up an SIT headed by an IG-rank officer to look into the charges levelled by the woman, who had gone missing after accusing Chinmayanand of harassment, and was found in Rajasthan.

On September 21, Chinmayanand was arrested by the SIT and sent to jail. The 23-year-old student was also booked on alleged charges of extortion.

