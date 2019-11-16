International Development News
Development News Edition

Suspected gunman in California high school shooting dies in hospital

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 07:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 07:09 IST
Suspected gunman in California high school shooting dies in hospital
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The student who killed two classmates and wounded three others before shooting himself in the head on his birthday died on Friday of his wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office said in a statement.

"Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, 16, a Junior at Saugus High School, was being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head when he succumbed to his injuries. His mother was present at the time of his passing," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Fans with belts, caps banned from Libertadores final

Football fans attending next weekends Copa Libertadores final in Peru will be banned from entering the stadium with caps, sunglasses or belts, and may also have to take breathalyzer tests before entry. The South American Football Confederat...

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Chinas central bank said on Saturday that it will maintain prudent monetary policy to prevent inflation from spreading. In a third-quarter policy report released on Saturday, the Peoples Bank of China PBOC also said it will look to signific...

Zero evidence of any wrongdoing by Prez in impeachment hearing: White House

The White House on Friday said, zero evidence of any wrongdoing by President Donald Trump was presented at the impeachment hearing by a Congressional panel, asserting that the former US envoy to Ukraine deposed she was unaware of any crimin...

Bushfires rage across Australia's east coast

Dozens of wildfires burned across Australias east coast on Saturday and firefighters scrambled to shore up defences ahead of hotter weather expected next week.The early arrival of fierce bushfires in the southern spring has already claimed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019