N.Korea's Kim Jong Un supervises air drills while U.S. and S.Korea postpone drills -KCNA

  Seoul
  Updated: 18-11-2019 03:37 IST
North Korean media reported on Monday that leader Kim Jong Un supervised air force drills for the second time in three days, even as the United States and South Korea decided to postpone their joint air drills to ease denuclearisation talks with North Korea. The U.S. and South Korea said on Sunday they would postpone upcoming military drills, known as the Combined Flying Training Event, in an effort to bolster a stalled peace push with North Korea. Washington denied the move amounted to another concession to Pyongyang.

The drills, already planned to be scaled back from previous years, would have simulated air combat scenarios and involved an undisclosed number of warplanes from both the United States and South Korea to test readiness. On Monday, North Korean state news agency KCNA said Kim supervised an airborne landing training of sharpshooter sub-units of the Air and Anti-Aircraft Force of the North Korean army.

Kim "said that it is necessary to wage a drill without notice under the simulated conditions of real war" for "improving the preparedness" of North Korean military units, KCNA said. On Saturday, KCNA had reported that Kim watched a "combat flight contest" of the flight commanding officers of the Air and Anti-Aircraft Force. A photo in state newspaper Rodong Sinmun showed him smiling amid pilots gathered around him.

It was unclear when Kim oversaw these events, or whether it was on the same day. There were no mention of U.S. or South Korea in the KCNA reports. U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday told Kim, "You should act quickly, get the deal done" with the United States, and signed off "See you soon!" on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

