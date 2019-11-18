International Development News
Development News Edition

INX Media case: ED moves HC seeking rectification of inadvertent error in Chidambaram's bail order

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 17:29 IST
INX Media case: ED moves HC seeking rectification of inadvertent error in Chidambaram's bail order

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking rectification of an "inadvertent" error in the order denying bail to former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case. The ED in its application urged the court to correct the "accidental slip/inadvertent error" in the November 15 verdict passed by Justice Suresh Kait.

Kait has reproduced some paragraphs from a 2017 Supreme Court order rejecting bail to Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon in a money laundering case, as per the application. The error was in four paragraphs of the 41-page judgment given by Justice Kait.

The judge also referred to a 2017 high court order in the Tandon versus ED case in which it was observed that "there is a provision of trial by special courts in case of 'schedule offences' under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Possibility of a joint trial would arise under Section 44 of the PMLA only when a charge sheet is filed upon completion of investigation and the case is committed to a special court.

The ED, in its plea filed through the central government's standing counsel Amit Mahajan and advocate Rajat Nair, sought correction of the errors which "inadvertently and due to accidental slip have crept in paragraphs 35, 36, 39 and 40 of the order." "It appears that the factual assertions which have been attributed to the respondent ED as part of its submissions, forms part of one of the judgments which was relied by it during the course of arguments.

"Inadvertently, it appears that the said factual portion of the judgment relied by the ED instead of being quoted or summarised as the part of the relied upon judgments, have been inadvertently/ accidently referred to in the order dated November 15 as the factual submissions made by the ED," the application said. The ED clarified that it has not placed those facts as part of its submission in support of the argument for rejection of bail to Chidambaram.

It said the facts of Tandon's case are neither a part of the investigation papers of Chidambaram's case nor were remotely relatable to the probe undertaken by the ED in this case. Tandon, who was arrested in 2016, is an accused in the demonetisation-related money laundering case.

The senior Congress leader moved the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the Delhi High Court's Friday order denying him bail in the money laundering case. In the INX Media money-laundering case, the ED had arrested 74-year-old Chidambaram on October 16.

He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case on October 22. The case was registered by the CBI on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money-laundering case in this regard in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Kuwait PM declines reappointment, emir removes senior ministers

Kuwaits caretaker prime minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak declined to be reappointed as premier in the OPEC oil producer on Monday, rebuffing the offer from the ruling emir after submitting the governments resignation last week.The cabinet r...

BRIEF-Mood In Beijing About A Trade Deal Is Pessimistic - CNBC

Nov 18 Reuters - MOOD IN BEIJING ABOUT A TRADE DEAL IS PESSIMISTIC DUE TO U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMPS RELUCTANCE TO ROLL BACK TARIFFS- CNBC Source text httpscnb.cx32XFdSn...

WikiLeaks founder Assange has unsuitable computer in jail, court told

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is struggling to prepare for his case fighting extradition to the United States because he has been given an unsuitable computer in prison, his lawyer told a British court on Monday. Assange, 48, who spent s...

Candidates rush to file nominations for Karnataka bypolls

There was a rush of candidates to file nomination papers on Monday for byelections to 15 assembly segments in Karnataka to be held on December 5. With the day being the last date for filing of papers and also an auspicious day, majority of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019