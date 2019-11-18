Riot police in Georgia detain protesters demanding early election
Police in Georgia on Monday started detaining protesters demanding an early election, using tear gas and water cannon against them near the country's parliament building.
The move came a day after 20,000 people rallied in the center of the Georgian capital Tbilisi to protest against the government and demand an early parliamentary election.
