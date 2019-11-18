International Development News
SC to hear Chidambaram's bail plea in INX money-laundering case on Wednesday

The Supreme Court has decided to hear on Wednesday the bail plea of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media money-laundering case. Chidambaram approached the apex court challenging the judgement of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench, headed by newly-sworn-in Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, on Monday ordered the listing of the bail plea before an appropriate bench on Wednesday "List on November 20, before an appropriate bench, subject to curing of defects," the bench said in its order uploaded late evening.

Earlier in the day, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, sought urgent listing of the bail plea. Sibal told the bench, also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, that Chidambaram had been in jail for around 90 days.

"We will see," the bench told Sibal, adding that the bail plea would come up for hearing either on Tuesday or Wednesday. The Delhi High Court had on November 15 dismissed Chidambaram''s bail plea in the case filed by the ED, saying prima facie allegations against him were serious in nature and he played an "active and key role" in the offence.

Chidambaram was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22. Chidambaram, who was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16, is presently in judicial custody till November 27 under the order of a trial court.

The CBI had registered the case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the Union finance minister. Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money laundering case in this regard in the same year. PTI SJK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

