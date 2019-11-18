International Development News
Development News Edition

Parents move HC to get daughters out of godman's institute

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 23:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 23:15 IST
Parents move HC to get daughters out of godman's institute
Image Credit: ANI

A couple moved the Gujarat High Court on Monday, seeking custody of their two daughters who are being allegedly held in illegal confinement at an institution run by self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda here. Petitioners Janardana Sharma and his wife told the court they had admitted their four daughters to an educational institution run by Swami Nithyananda in Bengaluru in 2013 when they were in the age group of 7-15 years.

When they learnt that their daughters were this year shifted to another branch of Nithyananda Dhyanpeetham, named Yogini Sarvagyapeetham, situated on the premises of Delhi Public School in Ahmedabad, they tried to meet them. However, officials of the institute refused to let them meet their daughters, the petitioners alleged.

With help from the police, they visited the institute and managed to bring back their two minor daughters, but their elder daughters, Lopamudra Janardhana Sharma (21) and Nandhita (18), refused to accompany them, according to the petition. They alleged their two minor daughters were abducted and kept in illegal confinement for more than two weeks and were deprived of sleep, the petitioners said, adding they have lodged an FIR against the authorities in this connection.

In the plea, the Sharmas have sought the HC's direction to the police as well to the institute's authorities to produce their daughters, who they alleged are being kept under "illegal confinement", before the court and give their custody to them. The couple has also sought an inquiry into other minor kids kept at the institute.

In June 2018, a Karnataka court had framed charges against the controversial godman in a rape case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A changes donations after facing LGBT+ protests

Adds fresh quotes By Hugo GreenhalghLONDON, Nov 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - U.S. fast-food chain Chick-fil-A said on Monday it had stopped funding two Christian organisations, including The Salvation Army, that have come under fire from...

Man held from trade fair for stealing Afghan national's mobile phone

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday from the India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan here for allegedly stealing the mobile phone of an Afghan woman, police said. The accused has been identified as Anjar, a resident of Jamuna ...

Will decide on joining Sena-led alliance after CMP: Shetti

Swabhimani Paksha leader Raju Shetti on Monday said his party will decide on joining a prospective Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra after they declare their common minimum programme CMP. The three parties have said they have...

Four Indian soldiers, two civilians killed in Siachen avalanche

Four Indian army officers and two porters were killed on Monday in an avalanche on the Siachen Glacier, a defence spokesman said on Monday. The incident, in which eight other people were trapped, occurred at an altitude of 19,000 feet on th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019