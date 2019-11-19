Helmets mandatory for two-wheeler pillion riders in Kerala

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday made helmets mandatory for two-wheeler pillion riders, including children above the age of four years, and directed the state government to inform people about the new rule by issuing notifications and installing billboards. A division bench headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar issued the direction after the government withdrew its appeal challenging a single judge's order in this regard.

The court directed the government to publicize the notification and install boards to inform the people about the new rule. It asked the government to expedite the process in lieu of the recent amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Act.

The government assured the court that necessary notifications making helmet compulsory for pillion riders will be issued.

