MP HC junks petition challenging norms on indirect mayoral polls

  PTI
  • |
  Jabalpur
  • |
  Updated: 19-11-2019 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 22:20 IST
The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging new norms stipulating indirect elections to the posts of mayors of municipal corporations and chiefs of other civic bodies in the state. On October 9, the governor had approved an ordinance amending the provisions for election of mayors and chairpersons in the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act and Madhya Pradesh Municipalities Act, government advocate Himanshu Mishra said.

Anwar Hussain, a music artiste and farmer, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the court challenging the constitutional validity of the ordinance. According to the PIL, the ordinance amending municipal acts was contrary to constitutional provisions.

A division bench comprising justices Sanjay Yadav and Atul Sreedharan dismissed the petition, Mishra said. "The petitioner has failed to establish that the impugned legislation is contrary to the provisions contained in the Constitution of India," the bench observed, according to the government counsel.

Prior to the amendment, mayors and chairpersons of other civic bodies were elected directly by members of the public. According to the new norms, mayors of municipal corporations and chairpersons of municipalities will be chosen by councillors, who will be directly elected by the voters, Mishra said.

