UAE armed forces announce plans to buy 5 aircrafts - WAM

The United Arab Emirates armed forces announced on Tuesday plans to buy two Globaleye for early warning and control aircrafts, and three other refueling aircrafts, state news agency (WAM) said.

WAM added that the deputy executive director of the military committee organising Dubai Airshow 2019 confirmed during a news conference that the armed forces intends to purchase two Globaleye (G 6000-SRSS) early warning and control aircrafts from the Swedish company SAAB, in addition to three refueling aircrafts type (330MRTT) from Airbus.

