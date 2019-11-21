Pig slaughtering being done at two places at Uttam Nagar in hygienic manner: SDMC to NGT

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday told the National Green Tribunal that pigs were being slaughtered two places in Uttam Nagar in a hygienic manner and no blood was being drained in sewers. The SDMC's assertion came after the tribunal in September directed the municipal body to take steps to stop discharge of blood of the slaughtered pigs in the drains after a plea alleged that it was causing water pollution.

The municipal corporation told the green panel that SDMC officials inspected the area falling within its purview and prepared a list of persons who were carrying out pig slaughtering in their respective premises. The SDMC found out that 11 persons were carrying out illegal pig slaughtering in west zone and closure notices were issued to them.

However, they approached the Delhi High Court against the notice which was stayed. The high court also directed the petitioners to furnish an undertaking that they will not pollute the sewer line and no blood will be drained in them, the SDMC said in its action taken report. Later, SDMC again carried out inspection on November 16 and it was found that no slaughtering of pigs was being carried out in eight premises, one premise was locked while at two places slaughtering was being carried out in a hygienic manner and no blood was being drained in sewers during the inspection.

"It is pertinent to mention that the slaughtering of pigs is being carried out in light of the order passed by the high court. It was found that blood of slaughtered pigs was being stored in containers and the same was not being allowed to be drained in the sewer lines," SDMC said. The tribunal had in September directed the SDMC to take steps to stop discharge of blood of the slaughtered pigs in the drains.

The order had come came after perusing a report which said that there is no slaughter house for slaughtering of pigs in Delhi and about 800-1,000 pigs per day are slaughtered in various residential areas in Delhi. The blood of these pigs flows in the sewer lines or drains causing water pollution, the report had said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Bharat Batra seeking action against illegal slaughter house and meat shops at Uttam Nagar here. The plea alleged that these slaughter houses were causing pollution and discharging waste water in drains which was a health hazard for the residents. It also claimed that these slaughter houses were disposing their waste illegally violating environmental laws.

