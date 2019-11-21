International Development News
Appointments to education panel: HC asks UP govt to produce file noting

  • PTI
  • |
  • Allahabad
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:44 IST
The Allahabad High Court has directed the state government to place before it the file noting on the basis of two appointments were made to the UP Higher Education Service Commission. A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Vivek Varma passed the order on a public interest litigation filed by the Pratiyogi Chatra Sangharsh Samiti against the appointment of Dr Harvans and Dr Krishna Kumar.

The court asked the additional advocate general appearing for the state government to bring on record the file noting treating the two members as 'eminent persons' eligible to be considered for appointment to the commission. In the petition, it was alleged that the two members did not fulfil the minimum qualification for appointment to the commission.

The additional advocate general opposed the petition on the ground that the appointments were made as per law. The next date of hearing is November 27.

