Japan's Abe says South Korea made strategic choice in keeping intelligence-sharing pact
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday said South Korea made a strategic choice in deciding to stick with an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan that it had earlier said it would withdraw from amid a spat over history and trade.
"I stressed the importance of cooperation between Japan and South Korea, and Japan, South Korea, and the United States," Abe said after Seoul informed Tokyo of its decision.
South Korea reversed course after coming under pressure from Washington, which worried that an end to intelligence sharing between its two allies would hamper their ability to respond to threats posed by North Korea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shinzo Abe
- South Korea
- Japanese
- Seoul
- Tokyo
- United States
- Washington
- North Korea
ALSO READ
NEC Corporation showcases smart digital solutions at iExpo in Tokyo
Trump pushes Seoul to pay $4.7 bn for US forces stationed in South Korea
Human Resocia Expands IT Recruitment in India with Japanese Language Training Centers
China sentences Japanese man to life in prison in drug case
China sentences former Japanese politician to life