International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi court dismisses complaint seeking FIR against Rahul

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 16:25 IST
A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a complaint seeking an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016. The court took into record an action taken report filed by Delhi Police which had said that no "cognisable offence" was made out against Gandhi.

The report said Gandhi allegedly made the defamatory statement against the prime minister for which a suit may be filed, but "no police action was made out". The complaint, filed by advocate Joginder Tuli, sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for his remarks against Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

