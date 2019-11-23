U.S. and China can still clinch phase 1 deal by end year - U.S. national security adviser
United States national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Saturday that a phase 1 trade agreement with China is still possible by the end of the year while warning that President Donald Trump would not turn a blind eye to what happens in Hong Kong.
"We were hoping to have (a phase 1) deal done by the end of the year. I still think that's possible," O'Brien told reporters at a security conference in Halifax.
"At the same time, we're not going to turn a blind eye to what's happening in Hong Kong or what's happening in the South China Sea, or other areas of the world where we're concerned about China's activity," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Robert O'Brien
- Donald Trump
- United States
- China
- Hong Kong
- South China Sea
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-United States "very actively" asking N.Korea to return to talks - S.Korea
World News Summary: United States 'very actively' asking North Korea to return to talks - South Korea
United States "very actively" asking N.Korea to return to talks - S.Korea
UPDATE 1-United States "very actively" asking N.Korea to return to talks - S.Korea
Donald Trump Jr talk marked by anger over no questions