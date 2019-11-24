International Development News
Development News Edition

SC asks Centre to produce governor's letters inviting BJP to form govt, issues notices

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 13:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 13:22 IST
SC asks Centre to produce governor's letters inviting BJP to form govt, issues notices
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Sunday asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place before it on Monday morning the letters of Maharashtra Governor recommending revocation of President's rule in the state and inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form a government. In the special hearing on a holiday, the apex court also issued notices to the Centre, Maharashtra government on the petition filed by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Fadnavis as chief minister.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna also issued a notice to Fadnavis and Dy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The bench declined fervent request of Mehta seeking two days time to place Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's communication on record and asked him to produce letters by Monday at 10:30 am when the matter will be taken again.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi, appearing for the combine, told the bench that floor test be conducted today itself so that it can be ascertained that Fadnavis enjoys a majority in the house. They maintained that the post-poll alliance of the three parties have the majority in the 288-member house.

While Sibal termed as 'bizarre' the Governor's decision to revoke President's rule and anoint Fadnavis as the chief minister, Singhvi said it is a "murder of democracy". Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for two BJP MLAs and some independents, questioned the maintainability of the writ petition filed by the combine and said they should have approached the Bombay High Court.

At the outset, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong combine asserted that they have the majority in the Maharashtra Assembly and if Fadnavis has the numbers he should prove the majority on floor of the House. The combine also said that it was 'betrayal and annihilation' of democracy that the government has been allowed to be formed when 41 NCP MLAs are not with the BJP.

"If Devendra Fadnavis has numbers to prove majority, let him prove it on the floor of House, else we have numbers to form government in Maharashtra," Sibal said. Singhvi submitted that 41 MLAs of NCP are with Sharad Pawar.

While 54 is the total strength of NCP, 41 MLAs wrote to the Maharashtra Governor saying Ajit Pawar has been removed as its leader, Singhvi told the bench. Sibal said that November 30 deadline given by the Governor to the ruling party to prove majority is meant to do 'something else'.

"It is a complete 'betrayal and annihilation' of democracy where government has been allowed to be formed when 41 NCP MLAs are not with them," they submitted. The top court said none is disputing that floor test is the best method to show the majority.

Rohatgi said how can a political party approach apex court under Article 32 for violation of Fundamental Rights. "They (three parties) were given time but they did not form the government, so let Fadnavis prove majority as there was no tearing hurry, Rohatgi told the bench.

Singhvi referred to judgments in various cases including dismissal of the Uttarakhand Cong govt, saying that floor test is the ultimate test. He also referred to the 2018 apex court's order in Karnataka case and said floor test was ordered and there was no secret ballot.

"Floor test is Constitutional obligation, no formality is needed and it can be ordered," Singhvi told the bench. Rohatgi further said that the Governor's decision to invite the political party is not open to judicial review as it is his discretionary power.

"What governor did yesterday is immune from any judicial review, choice of party is with him," Rohatgi said. He said Floor test is ultimate and 2-3 days time should be given to prove majority.

Rohatgi submitted that even orders of Governor have not been filed and the plea filed by the combine is without any documents and annexures. He also said that Governor or President has some discretion and immunity under Article 361 to choose a person who stakes claim and appoint him as the chief minister or the Prime Minister.

"Every party should be allowed some time to respond to plea and allow us to spend Sunday peacefully," Rohatgi said concluding arguments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks Centre to produce governor's letters inviting BJP to form govt, issues notices

The Supreme Court on Sunday asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place before it on Monday morning the letters of Maharashtra Governor recommending revocation of Presidents rule in the state and inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form a gover...

Former Left Front minister Kshiti Goswami dies aged 77

Senior Revolutionary Socialist Party RSP leader and former West Bengal minister Kshiti Goswami died at a private hospital in Chennai due to old age- related illness on Sunday morning, family sources said. He was 77 and is survived by his w...

Two Iraqi protesters shot dead as unrest intensifies

Two Iraqi protesters were shot dead overnight in the southern city of Nasiriyah, where anti-government demonstrators shut down schools and blockaded bridges, a medical source told AFP Sunday. At least 47 other people were wounded in clashes...

Teacher held for 'raping' 6-yr-old girl in village school: Police

A teacher of a private school in a village here was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl student, police said on Sunday. According to Circle Officer CO Omprakash, A teacher of a private school in a village located within the Ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019