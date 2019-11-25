Japan stresses to China importance of free, open Hong Kong

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday told his Chinese counterpart that he is highly concerned about the Hong Kong situation and it is important that a free and open Hong Kong keeps on prospering under the "one country, two systems" model, a Japanese government official said.

The official talked to a media briefing after a meeting in Tokyo between Motegi and China's state councilor and foreign minister, Wang Yi.

Prolonged pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong are posing the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

