  • PTI
  • Kochi
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 15:33 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 15:33 IST
NIA court convicts six in 2016 ISIS terror plot case

A NIA court here on Monday found six people, arrested in connection with a 2016 Islamic State (ISIS) terror plot case, guilty of conspiring to carry out strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states. Those convicted are Manseed Muhmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Ramshad, Safvan and Moinuddin.

Special judge P Krishnakumar, however, acquitted Jasim N K. They have been found guilty under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) including offences relating to membership of a terrorist organisation and support given to a terrorist organisation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had busted the ISIS module from Kanakamala in Kannur district in October 2016 when the members were holding a meeting to chalk out plans to carry out terror attacks against prominent people, including judges, police officers and politicians, and foreign tourists. The court is hearing arguments on the quantum of punishment to be awarded for the convicts.PTI TGB BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

