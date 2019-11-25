International Development News
French man abducted in Mexico

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  25-11-2019
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:39 IST
A French man has been abducted in Mexico, the French foreign ministry said on Monday, confirming media reports. According to Mexican media reports, the Frenchman was abducted on Sunday with a Mexican while on a trip to the Nevado national park in Toluca.

The French ministry gave no further details about the man but added it was working with local authorities to find him. A dozen years of gang-fuelled violence have claimed well over 200,000 lives in Mexico while murders hit record levels last year.

