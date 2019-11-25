RFL fund: HC seeks Malvinder's reply on ED plea against order refusing further police custody

The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh on ED's plea challenging a trial court's order refusing to extend his police custody in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL). Justice Chander Shekhar also sought the response of Sunil Godhwani, former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) on ED's plea to extend his custodial interrogation in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought extension of police custody of Singh and Godhwani till November 28. The court listed the plea for further hearing on Tuesday.

The trial court had on Saturday dismissed the agency's application for further custodial interrogation of Singh and Godhwani and had sent them to judicial custody till December 7. The agency had taken both into custody on November 14 from Tihar jail, where they had been lodged in a case filed by the Delhi Police in relation to the alleged scam.

Singh and Godhwani have been accused of laundering money, punishable under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya, representing the ED, said there are voluminous documents of past 10 years and enormous amount is involved in the fraud and the agency needs some more time to interrogate the accused in custody.

Central government standing counsel Amit Mahajan and advocate Nitesh Rana, also representing the ED, argued that Singh and Godhwani need to be confronted with two directors of the firms where the money was allegedly siphoned off. The counsel said ED had earlier secured eight days custody of the two accused in two spells and the probe agency can avail a maximum period of 15 days to keep the accused in its custody for interrogation.

"We could still get some more days custody of the accused but the trial court remanded the accused to judicial custody for no reason," Mahajan said. The high court asked the reason for seeking further remand of the custody.

"The question is why you (ED) have not completed the custodial interrogation of the accused till now. You had sufficient time to investigation," the judge said. The ED counsel replied that they have not wasted even a single minute and it is for public benefit as public money has been siphoned off.

Earlier, Malvinder Singh and Sunil Godhwani were in judicial custody along with Malvinder's brother Shivinder and two others -- Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena -- in a case filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police. RFL is a group firm of Religare Enterprises Ltd, which was earlier promoted by the Singh brothers.

The ED had alleged that both the accused, along with others, transferred an amount of about Rs 1,000 crore to various persons from entities linked to the corporate loan book and finally, the money was siphoned off. The agency started its investigation in the matter on the basis of a case lodged by the Delhi Police.

Malvinder Singh (46), Shivinder Singh (44), Godhwani (58), Arora (48) and Saxena were arrested by the Delhi Police's EOW for allegedly diverting the money and investing in other companies. The EOW registered an FIR in March after it received a complaint from RFL's Manpreet Suri against Shivinder Singh, Godhwani and others, alleging that loans were taken by them while managing the firm but the money was invested in other companies. PTI SKV

"They put RFL in a poor financial condition by disbursing loans to companies with no financial standing and controlled by them. The companies to which the loans were disbursed willfully defaulted in repayments and caused a loss to RFL to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore," the police had alleged.

