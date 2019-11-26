UPDATE 1-Chinese national to be sentenced for trespassing at Trump's resort

A Chinese woman was sentenced to eight months in prison in a federal court on Monday after she was convicted of bluffing her way into U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, sparking fears she could pose an intelligence threat. Yujing Zhang, 33, was found guilty in September of lying to a federal officer and trespassing at the Palm Beach resort by a U.S. District Court 12-member jury in Fort Lauderdale after a two-day trial.

Zhang has already served seven and a half months of the eight-month sentence. She was also sentenced to two years of supervised release.

