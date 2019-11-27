Allahabad HC seeks reply on PIL demanding hospital in court premises

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file its reply on a PIL demanding a 20-bedded hospital in the premises of the court. A two-judge bench comprising Justice B K Narain and Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal passed the order after hearing the PIL filled by advocate Mamta Singh.

The Court fixed December 13 for further hearing. In the PIL, it was alleged that advocate Amulya Rayna died due to heart attack while he was arguing in the court on November 7 last year.

Earlier also, two more advocates died in the absence of the medical facility at the premises, it said. The PIL further alleged that in the 150-year-old high court, there is no proper medical facility for the lawyers and employees.

There are about 18,000 advocates, about 5,000 clerks of advocates and thousands of employees in the court. But there is only one dispensary, insufficient to meet medical requirements, it said.

