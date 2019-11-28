International Development News
Development News Edition

Japan PM: Will closely monitor N.Korea after missile launch

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 14:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 14:50 IST
Japan PM: Will closely monitor N.Korea after missile launch

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday said that a missile launch by North Korea was a threat to Japan and the international community, and that Tokyo would be in close contact with its partners to monitor the situation.

"Multiple missile launches by North Korea are a serious challenge not only for Japan, but also international society," Abe told reporters after the country's defence ministry had confirmed that an object that appeared to be a missile was launched from North Korea earlier in the day.

"We will remain in close contact with the United States, South Korea and the international community to monitor the situation. We will increase our vigilance to preserve the safety and assets of the Japanese people," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan pushes anti-infiltration bill, opposition cries foul

Taiwan needs to have legal means to prevent China interfering in its politics, a government spokesman said on Thursday about an anti-infiltration law that is being drafted, as the main opposition said it feared being painted red by the law....

Soccer-Man City owners to buy 65% stake in India's Mumbai City FC

The owners of Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed to buy a 65 stake in Indian Super League ISL football team Mumbai City FC, the City Football Group CFG said in a statement on Thursday. The ISL team would become the eight c...

Belgium-based Blockchain Tech Leader SettleMint Launches Operations in India

One of the fastest-growing blockchain technology giants, Belgium-based SettleMint, announced the launch of its India operations at a ceremony hosted at the private residence of Ambassador of Belgium on Tuesday evening. To be headquartered o...

Sensex scales up 110 points, Reliance's market cap ends above Rs 10 lakh crore

Equity benchmark indices ended near the days high level on Thursday led by a spurt in public sector banks and metal stocks. The bull run continued despite concerns that US President Donald Trump signing law support for anti-government prote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019