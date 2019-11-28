Lebanese parliament committee to approve 2020 budget by year-end - head

The Lebanese parliament's budget and finance committee will approve the 2020 budget by the end of the year and the next government must adopt it, committee head Ibrahim Kanaan said on Thursday.

"Before the end of next month, the holiday season, ... we will have finished the debate and approval of the 2020 budget," Kanaan said in a televised news conference. "It is not possible for the new government not to adopt this budget because when this budget is approved it will become a law."

