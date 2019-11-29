International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Maltese businessman accuses top govt officials in murder case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 03:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 03:25 IST
UPDATE 2-Maltese businessman accuses top govt officials in murder case
Image Credit: Twitter (@AJEnglish)

A prominent Maltese businessman has offered to testify against top government officials over the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and said the prime minister had a conflict of interest in the case.

Lawyers for the businessman, Yorgen Fenech, on Thursday deposited in court a letter to President George Vella formally asking for a pardon. In return, Fenech promised to supply information related to former government chief of staff Keith Schembri, former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, Economic Affairs Minister Chris Cardona and other people "close to the prime minister."

The lawyers for Fenech, who was arrested last week in connection with the killing, said Prime Minister Joseph Muscat should not be involved in deciding the plea for a pardon because he was among "persons who may have an interest for such a pardon not to be granted." The layers said the president alone should decide on the pardon, without any involvement from Muscat's cabinet. The court temporarily upheld this request until it considers the case in-depth on Friday.

The court hearing on the pardon request ended while an emergency cabinet meeting, led by Muscat, was still in progress. Maltese media speculated that it was discussing Fenech's request for a pardon, but this was not confirmed. Fenech, unshaven and clad in a black coat, left the hearing in an unmarked black Peugeot 208 escorted by a single police car.

"Cabinet ministers discussing a presidential pardon in the presence of Joseph Muscat will be all complicit in perverting the course of justice," said opposition leader Adrian Delia. Caruana Galizia's killing by a car bomb near her home shone a spotlight on corruption in the EU's smallest country. Three men were charged with planting the bomb and are awaiting trial, but authorities have so far been unable to say who hired them.

Fenech, one of Malta's richest men, has told police Schembri was the mastermind behind the murder, two people briefed on the investigation said on Thursday. Schembri was released from custody late on Thursday, He made no statement since his arrest but had previously denied any connection to the killing of Caruana Galizia, who wrote extensively about corruption.

Fenech's lawyers on Thursday also called for removal of chief investigator Keith Arnaud, claiming he was close to Schembri. The two-year-old investigation accelerated dramatically this month after fresh evidence was uncovered, leading to the arrest last week of Fenech, who was stopped as he tried to leave Malta on his luxury yacht.

The president cancelled a trip to London next week because of the crisis, while the prime minister pulled out of an event on Thursday evening. PRESSURE ON PM TO QUIT

Muscat repeatedly dismissed accusations of wrongdoing levelled at his inner circle over the past few years and is now facing growing calls to resign because of his alleged failure to hold friends and colleagues to account. His tourism minister quit earlier this week while the economy minister suspended himself from the government as the murder probe continued. Both denied involvement in the case.

Delia, the head of the opposition Nationalist Party, met the president on Thursday to demand that Muscat stand down. "I told the president this afternoon that with every hour of inaction, our country's reputation is suffering irreparable harm," Delia told reporters.

The government has already granted a pardon in the case to Melvin Theuma, the alleged middleman in the plot, who was arrested two weeks ago in a money-laundering investigation and immediately offered information on the Caruana Galizia murder. One of the men accused of planting the bomb has told investigators the three were paid 150,000 euros ($165,000) for the hit, according to a Reuters report.

Caruana Galizia had revealed the existence of a secret company owned by Fenech, who is involved in property, gambling and energy businesses. The secret company was named in emails as being a vehicle for depositing money into accounts of Panama firms owned by Mizzi and Schembri. There is no evidence that money changed hands and Mizzi has said there are no links between him and Fenech's company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Wolves and Wolfsburg progress, Arsenal must wait after home loss

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Braga, Vfl Wolfsburg, Sporting and AZ Alkmaar all booked places in the Europa League knockout stages on Thursday but struggling Arsenal must wait after losing at home to Eintracht Frankfurt at a half-empty Emirates....

Soccer-Australia mourns death of former national team coach Verbeek

Former Australia coach Pim Verbeek, who led the team to the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa before enjoying a successful spell with Oman, died on Thursday. He was 63. Verbeek, who was also South Korea boss for two years after being an...

Reports: Patriots K Folk (appendectomy) out; Forbath in

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk was ruled out of Sundays game against the Houston Texans after undergoing an appendectomy, according to multiple media reports Thursday. The Patriots did not announce who handle field goals or kickoffs ...

UPDATE 1-Vancouver approves ban on plastic straws, bags from next year

Vancouver voted late on Wednesday to ban the use of plastic straws and bags from April next year, making it the first major Canadian city to enact such a wide-reaching ban, according to the city. The move, aimed at cutting the use of plasti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019