Russia arrests suspected Ukrainian spy in Crimea - RIA

Russia has arrested a Russian woman in Crimea on suspicion of state treason for allegedly attempting to obtain Russian military secrets on behalf of Ukraine, the RIA news agency cited Russia's Federal Security Service as saying on Friday.

The woman was arrested in the city of Sevastopol, the report said. Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

