International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Queen is beyond reproach and distinct from royal family, UK PM Johnson says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:53 IST
UPDATE 1-Queen is beyond reproach and distinct from royal family, UK PM Johnson says
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Queen Elizabeth is beyond reproach but there is a distinction between the monarchy and the rest of the royal family, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday when asked if the monarchy was beyond reproach after the scandal involving Prince Andrew.

"The monarchy is the queen and in my view, she is beyond reproach - there is a distinction between the monarchy and the royal family and everybody will readily appreciate that," Johnson told reporters. Andrew, Elizabeth's second son, stepped down from royal duties last week saying the controversy surrounding his "ill-judged" association with late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein had caused major disruption to the royal family's work.

As the story dominated British news for a week, overshadowing campaigning for the Dec. 12 election, there has been widespread criticism of Andrew and demands he should answer questions from U.S. authorities about Epstein. The prince, 59, denies an allegation that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl procured for him by his former friend, who killed himself in a U.S. prison in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said the monarchy "needs a bit of improvement" and nobody was above the law. But on Friday Johnson sought to emphasize the difference between the 93-year-old queen as monarch and her family.

"An obvious definitional distinction," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCW requests action against police officers who didn't help Hyderabad doctor's father on time

The National Commission for Women NCW on Friday demanded strict action against the police officials who reportedly refused to help the father of the alleged rape and murder victim in Hyderabad. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has assured assis...

We are in a virtual free-fall: Cong on GDP growth slip

The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the BJP government over the GDP growth falling to 4.5 per cent, and said this is the lowest GDP recorded in six years. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that for the BJP, the GDP wa...

Sebi specifies cut-off time for determining minimum threshold of margins

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday came out with cut-off time for determining minimum threshold of margins to be collected from clients in case of commodity derivative contracts. The mechanism shall be effective from April 1, 2020, Sebi said ...

EUR 200m loan fund launched to support micro and social enterprises

The European Union, the European Investment Bank EIB and the European Investment Fund EIF have launched a EUR 200 million loan fund to support lending to micro-enterprises and social enterprises under the EU Programme for Employment and Soc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019