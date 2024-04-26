Left Menu

Romanian Court Approves Start of Andrew Tate's Trial on Rape, Human Trafficking Charges

Andrew Tate's trial on charges of rape and human trafficking can start, a Romanian court rules

PTI | Bucharest | Updated: 26-04-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 20:08 IST
Romanian Court Approves Start of Andrew Tate's Trial on Rape, Human Trafficking Charges
  • Country:
  • Romania

A court in Romania's capital on Friday ruled that a trial can start in the case of influencer Andrew Tate, who is charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Bucharest Tribunal ruled that prosecutors' case file against Tate met the legal criteria but did not set a date for the trial to begin.

Tate's spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, said the ruling will be appealed.

Tate, 37, was arrested in December 2022 near Bucharest along with his brother Tristan Tate and two Romanian women.

Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four in June last year. They have denied the allegations.

