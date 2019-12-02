Germany's Scholz to attend euro zone meeting despite losing SPD race - source
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will attend a regular meeting of eurozone finance ministers on Wednesday, despite losing a bid to lead his Social Democratic Party (SPD), a government source said on Monday.
Scholz, who is also vice-chancellor, will return to Berlin for a meeting of senior SPD members on Thursday, ahead of a party conference starting on Friday, the source added.
Scholz and his running mate lost a vote for the leadership of the SPD on Saturday to two strong leftist critics of the coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, putting Europe's largest economy at a political crossroads.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olaf Scholz
- German
- Angela Merkel
- Berlin
- Europe
ALSO READ
Euro 2020 takes shape as Netherlands, Germany and Croatia qualify
Loew running out of time to rebuild Germany before Euro 2020 finals
Merkel party leader: No overhaul of German coalition deal
HK activist urges Germany to halt Chinese army training
Hong Kong activist urges Germany to halt Chinese army training