Germany's Scholz to attend euro zone meeting despite losing SPD race - source

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will attend a regular meeting of eurozone finance ministers on Wednesday, despite losing a bid to lead his Social Democratic Party (SPD), a government source said on Monday.

Scholz, who is also vice-chancellor, will return to Berlin for a meeting of senior SPD members on Thursday, ahead of a party conference starting on Friday, the source added.

Scholz and his running mate lost a vote for the leadership of the SPD on Saturday to two strong leftist critics of the coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, putting Europe's largest economy at a political crossroads.

