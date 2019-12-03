Left Menu
Development News Edition

World has not done enough over Khashoggi killing- UN investigator

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:31 IST
World has not done enough over Khashoggi killing- UN investigator

The world has not done enough to ensure justice is done over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a special U.N. investigator said on Tuesday. Agnes Callamard, the United Nations rapporteur for extrajudicial executions, called for more action from the European Union and the United States over Khashoggi's murder by Saudi operatives at Riyadh's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

"I think it is important to recognise that the international community so far has failed in its duty to ensure that there cannot be immunity or impunity for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi," Callamard told reporters in Brussels. Callamard is seeking an international criminal investigation instead of a Saudi trial, but Riyadh has rejected her request. Hatice Cengiz, who had been due to marry Khashoggi, accompanied Callamard on a trip to Brussels which she said was intended to remind people they were still seeking justice.

Khashoggi was a U.S. resident and a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Eleven Saudi suspects have been put on trial over his death in secretive proceedings. A report by Callamard has called for the crown prince and other senior Saudi officials to be investigated. The death caused a global uproar, tarnishing the crown prince's image. The CIA and some Western governments have said they believe Prince Mohammed ordered the killing, but Saudi officials say he had no role.

The EU called on the first anniversary of Khashoggi's killing for "full accountability for all those responsible" and said there must be a "credible and transparent" investigation. The United States has called for Saudi Arabia to show tangible progress towards holding those behind the killing to account. (Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says U.S. does not support anti-government protests in Iran

U.S. President Trump said the United States did not support anti-government protests in Iran, but declined to comment further on the unrest in the country at a joint news conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.In ...

Chandigarh, Punjab boxers dominate on day 2 of women's boxing C'ships

Boxers from Chandigarh and Punjab dominated the proceedings on the second day of 4th Elite Womens National Boxing Championships here on Tuesday. Chandigarhs Savita 54 kg outboxed last years bronze medallists KH Shamim Banu from Manipur in a...

NATO must tackle China's rise: alliance chief

London, Dec 3 AFP NATO must address the security implications of Chinas rise as a military power, the head of the alliance said on Tuesday, but insisted he did not want to make an adversary of Beijing. Jens Stoltenberg said Chinas growing m...

Deaths prompt Nepal to offer cash to women who shun 'menstrual huts'

By Gopal Sharma KATHMANDU, Dec 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Nepali village will give cash rewards to women who refuse to be isolated in illegal menstrual huts during their periods, an official said on Tuesday after the custom led to ano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019