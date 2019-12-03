Left Menu
Plea in HC against media houses for revealing Hyderabad rape victim's identity

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 03-12-2019 21:48 IST
  Created: 03-12-2019 21:48 IST
A petition was filed on Tuesday in the Delhi High Court alleging violation of law by media houses and individuals by revealing the identity and other details of a woman, who was allegedly raped and killed by four men in Hyderabad. The petition is listed for hearing on Wednesday before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar.

Petition filed by Delhi-based lawyer Yashdeep Chahal said the plea aims to curb the practice of exposure of identity of the rape victims in violation of IPC sections and various Supreme Court precedents. He said there is blatant violation of Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code by individuals and media houses by publishing elaborate reports revealing the identity of the victim and the four accused in Hyderabad rape case on various online and offline portals.

Section 228A of the IPC makes disclosure of identity of victim of certain offences, including rape, punishable with imprisonment of a term which may extend to two years and fine. The petition, filed through advocates Chirag Madaan and Sai Krishna Kumar, also alleged that there was inaction of the state police authorities and their cyber cells to curb the constant revelation of identity of the victim and the accused persons.

A 26-year-old doctor was allegedly raped and killed in Shamshabad by four men on November 27 night. According to the Cyberabad Police, the four accused punctured the rear wheel of her scooter, offered to help her, dragged her to a secluded spot close to a toll plaza and raped her.

It said the victim died due to suffocation and the accused later burnt her body. The four accused were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

