Top U.S. general and senior Chinese counterpart speak on phone -U.S. military

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 04:49 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 04:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The top U.S. general and a senior Chinese counterpart spoke on Tuesday, the U.S. military said, a day after China banned U.S. military ships and aircraft from visiting Hong Kong. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley spoke with the People's Liberation Army of China Chief of the Joint Staff Department General Li Zuocheng by phone.

"The two military leaders both agreed on the value of productive dialogue, effectively managing differences, and cooperation on areas of common ground," a U.S. military statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

