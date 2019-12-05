Talks over North America trade pact to continue Thursday: Mexico

Negotiations between U.S. and Mexican officials aimed at clinching a deal on revisions to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal will continue on Thursday, Mexico's top negotiator said on Wednesday.

Jesus Seade, Mexico's deputy foreign minister and chief USMCA negotiator, told reporters that the goal remains to reach an agreement by the end of the year.

