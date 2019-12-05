Man accused of raping daughter acquitted by UP court

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district has acquitted a 50-year-old man accused of raping his minor daughter six years ago.

The man was acquitted by the special court on Wednesday evening due to lack of evidence.

According to the prosecution, the accused was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code after his 16-year-old daughter lodged a complaint against him in August, 2013.

