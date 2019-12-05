U.S. House panel to hear presentations on impeachment evidence on Monday

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Monday to receive presentations on evidence in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, the panel's chairman announced on Thursday.

Counsels representing both Democrats and Republicans from the Intelligence and Judiciary committees will make the presentations, Representative Jerrold Nadler, the Democrat who heads the Judiciary Committee, said.

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. (1400 GMT).

