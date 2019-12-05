U.S. House panel to hear presentations on impeachment evidence on Monday
The U.S. House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Monday to receive presentations on evidence in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, the panel's chairman announced on Thursday.
Counsels representing both Democrats and Republicans from the Intelligence and Judiciary committees will make the presentations, Representative Jerrold Nadler, the Democrat who heads the Judiciary Committee, said.
The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. (1400 GMT).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Jerrold Nadler
- Republicans
- Democrats
- Intelligence
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-On Hong Kong streets, protesters say "Thank you" to Donald Trump
President Donald Trump not to participate in impeachment hearing against him: Counsel
Donald Trump heads to UK for NATO summit, decries impeachment hoax
Donald Trump convinces NATO members to increase defense spending
US Economy is much larger than China: Donald Trump