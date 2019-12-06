Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Katyushas hit Iraq's Balad air base -military

  • Updated: 06-12-2019 04:42 IST
Two Katyusha rockets landed inside Iraq's Balad airbase on Thursday, the Iraqi military said, and no casualties or damages were reported from the attack.

Balad base hosts U.S. forces and contractors and is located about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Baghdad. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

On Tuesday, five rockets landed on Ain Al-Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. forces in Anbar province in western Iraq without causing any casualties.

