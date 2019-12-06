Canada says it will be tough challenge to get trade deal ratified by U.S.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday said it would be a "tough challenge" to get a new three-nation continental trade agreement ratified by the United States.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement was signed in November 2018 but formal U.S. approval has been held up by Democratic lawmakers pressing for changes, including steps on drug protections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)