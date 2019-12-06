Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF approves $247 mln reform loan to Angola

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 14:50 IST
IMF approves $247 mln reform loan to Angola
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The IMF has approved a second tranche of a $247 million loan to be paid to Angola under its Extended Fund Facility following a review of the southern African oil producer's progress under the program. The multi-lateral lender announced the move late on Thursday. The International Monetary Fund originally approved the facility totaling $3.7 billion in December 2018 to help Angola manage twin budget and balance of payments crises after tanking global crude prices ripped a hole in its revenues.

Angola is Africa's second-biggest oil exporter and relies on sales of the fossil fuel for about 65% of total tax revenue, but a combination slack crude prices and years of mismanagement at state oil-producer Sonangol have left it struggling for funds. The IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) is a loan pegged on deep structural, macroeconomic and governance reforms designed to help countries with weak economic growth and problems paying bills.

In a statement, the fund said Angola had made progress in reducing state spending and broadening economic activity outside of oil, but that the economic outlook was still uncertain and it had to do more to fight mismanagement and corruption. "The authorities' commitment to fiscal consolidation has been illustrated by the outperformance of the end-June 2019 non-oil primary fiscal deficit target by a wide margin," said Tao Zhang, IMF deputy managing director, and acting chairman.

"To ... mitigate the elevated risks to debt sustainability, the authorities need to persevere with measures to mobilize non-oil revenue ... and bolster transparency ... of state-owned enterprises." A part of President João Lourenço's sweeping reforms is an ambitious plan to selloff key state assets, including stakes in Sonangol and more than 100 other enterprises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Maldives seeks to restructure China debt after years of heavy borrowing

Colombo, Dec 6 AFP The Maldives is seeking a diplomatic solution to restructure its Chinese debt as the small but strategically located atoll nation struggles with repayments, the foreign ministry has said. Former strongman president Abdull...

Playing the Hulk was 'humiliating', jokes Mark Ruffalo

Actor Mark Ruffalo says it was embarrassing for him to portray superhero Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU, as he had wear a man-canelling suit in order to play the part. Ruffalo has essayed the fan-favourite character and its alter...

Approach in Namami Gange for improving flows comprehensive: Shekhawat

The Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said there has been a massive improvement in the Clean Ganga Mission during the last five years.Recently, a massive river rafting expedition called Ganga Aamantran Abhiyan was ...

Gati Launches itself into the Next Phase of Growth with All Cargo Logistics & Kintetsu World Express Japan

Hyderabad, Telangana, India NewsVoirGati Ltd. NSE GATI, BSE 532345 Indias leader in Express Distribution and Supply Chain Solutions, has offloaded a significant equity stake to Allcargo Logistics Ltd. Indias largest integrated logistics so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019