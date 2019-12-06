Left Menu
Russia says will respond to U.S. on missile deployment

  Reuters
  Rome
  Updated: 06-12-2019 20:45 IST
  Created: 06-12-2019 20:16 IST
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Russia will not hesitate to respond to any new deployment of missiles by the United States. "We will have a mirror reaction", Lavrov said. "Every step will have a Russian reaction," Lavrov said at a news conference in Rome with his Italian counterpart, speaking through an Italian interpreter.

Russia has proposed a moratorium on the deployment of short and intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe after the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) banning such a move formally ended in August.

