Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judges' presser last year 'nothing more than' self-correcting measure: CJI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jodhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 15:33 IST
Judges' presser last year 'nothing more than' self-correcting measure: CJI

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde here on Saturday said the press conference held by four senior most judges of the apex court last year was just a self-corrective measure. In an unprecedented move, Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurien Joseph-- had on January 12, 2018, held a press conference, saying the situation in the top court was "not in order" and many "less than desirable" things had taken place.

Ranjan Gogoi later in the year had succeeded the then chief justice of India Dipak Mishra. "I believe the institution (judiciary) must correct itself and indeed it did during the time when the much-criticised press conference was held. It was nothing more than a self-corrective measure and I do not wish to justify it," Justice Bobde said during the inauguration of a new building of the Rajsthan High Court here.

The CJI further said, "All judges were eminent and Justice (Ranjan) Gogoi in particular showed great competence and led the judiciary from the front." He stressed as an institution, the judiciary must remain committed to making justice accessible to people by strengthening the existing avenues and evolving newer means to achieve an affordable, quick and satisfactory settlement of disputes.

At the same time, we must be aware of the changes and perception about the judiciary, the CJI said. He said recent events in the country had sparked off an old debate with new vigour, where there was no doubt that the criminal justice system must reconsider its position and attitude towards the time it took to dispose of a criminal matter.

"Justice is never ought to be instant. Justice must never ever take the form of revenge. I believe justice loses its character when it becomes revenge. There is a need in the judiciary to invoke self-correcting measures but whether or not they should be publicised is a matter of debate," he said. "We have to devise methods for not only speeding up litigation but all together preventing it. There are laws which provide for pre-litigation mediation," he said, adding that there was a need to consider compulsory pre-litigation mediation.

Surprisingly, no courses were available for conferring a degree or diploma in mediation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police to take both 'hard' and 'soft' approaches against protests - commissioner

The Hong Kong police will use both hard and soft approaches when dealing with protests, Hong Kongs police commissioner Chris Tang told reporters in Beijing on Saturday.The police chief spoke ahead of a potentially large pro-democracy demons...

9th edition of Delhi Comic Con from Dec 20

Famous national and international artists, stand-up comedians, and, cosplay competitions will get the national capital buzzing at the 9th edition of Delhi Comic Con here. The pop culture extravaganza is all set to unravel a roller coaster r...

Another daughter has lost her life while awaiting justice: Rahul on Unnao rape victim death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the heart-wrenching death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze and said another daughter has lost her life while awaiting justice. The rape victim, who was airlifted to a Delhi hospit...

Chrissy Teigen shares an adorable picture with her 'stylist' daughter

Looks like Chrissy Teigen has found a go-to stylist in her daughter. She shared an adorable picture of her daughter styling her. Looking in awe, Chrissy shared a sweet mother-daughter picture on Twitter and captioned the post, working late ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019