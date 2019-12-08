Left Menu
U.S. defense secretary securing military bases after Florida shooting

File photo Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he has instructed the armed forces to review both securities at military bases and screening for foreign soldiers who come to the United States for training after a shooting in Florida.

A Saudi Air Force lieutenant killed three people and wounded eight others in a shooting rampage Friday at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida. Esper said on "Fox News Sunday" that he had asked top defense officials to "make sure we're taking all necessary precautions" to make sure military installations were secure.

