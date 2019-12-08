U.S. defense secretary securing military bases after Florida shooting
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he has instructed the armed forces to review both securities at military bases and screening for foreign soldiers who come to the United States for training after a shooting in Florida.
A Saudi Air Force lieutenant killed three people and wounded eight others in a shooting rampage Friday at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida. Esper said on "Fox News Sunday" that he had asked top defense officials to "make sure we're taking all necessary precautions" to make sure military installations were secure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mark Esper
- Saudi Air Force
- Florida
- United States
- US Navy
- Pensacola
- Fox News Sunday
ALSO READ
Florida school finds alternative for frog dissections
Servers.com expands its operations in the United States with new data center in Sunnnyvale, CA
Impeachment cloud darkens Trump's Florida Thanksgiving break
Brazil nominates diplomat Forster as ambassador to the United States
United States asks UK to extradite ex-Autonomy boss Lynch from UK