The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday summoned Alipur sub-divisional magistrate, expressing displeasure over "no concrete action" shown in his action-taken-report against industrial units causing pollution in the area. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel summoned the official with the complete report, saying the one filed by the official does not show any concrete action except stating that the work has commenced.

"Let SDM, Alipur remain present with the complete action-taken-report along with the officer-in-charge of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee on February 24, the next date of hearing," the bench said. DPCC told the NGT that an inspection was carried out in respect of the units which were located in the residential area.

The units, which were operating without mandatory approval and the requisite pollution control devices, have been closed, said the pollution monitoring body. It also told the tribunal that it imposed environmental damages on the units and one of them has deposited the amount.

The DPCC said the compensation has been assessed at Rs 11,42,36,250 and the SDM (Alipur) has been asked to remove encroachments from the pond and other locations in villages Jindpur and Mukhmelpur. There is no information, however, about the outcome, it added.

The tribunal took note of the report and said, "Let an updated report about the follow-up action and also the status of recovery of the environmental compensation be filed by the DPCC within two months by e-mail". The NGT was hearing a plea filed by city resident Deepak seeking action against the alleged illegal discharge of effluents and air pollution by industrial and other units in Jindpur village in Alipur here.

It was also alleged by the applicant that a pond encroached and resorts had been set up around the village causing air pollution.

