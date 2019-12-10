Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC dimisses plea against indirect polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:01 IST
HC dimisses plea against indirect polls

The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking to declare as unconstitutional an ordinance promulgated by the Tamil Nadu government which paved the way for indirect elections to the post of Mayors and municipal chairpersons. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol.Thirumavalavan has challenged the ordinance.

The petitioner said previously the elections were held to these posts on a direct basis and people were voting directly. "Therefore switching over to indirect elections to elect them through elected ward members is unconstitutional and undemocratic," he contended.

Rejecting the plea, the First Bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that the right to seek election or right to vote were merely constitutional rights and "not fundamental right guaranteed under the constitution." The bench said "...we find no such allegation of disharmony or any violation of fundamental rights or any statutory rights either way so as to entertain this petition for striking down the impugned ordinance... The right of participation therefore being regulated and controlled by a law, which otherwise is not unconstitutional cannot be interfered with on the grounds raised in the writ petition." Referring to the petitioner's apprehension that there may be horse-trading in such elections, the bench in its order said "We have not been able to locate any such provision on the basis of which it can be said, with any sense of certainty, thatthe impugned ordinance will foster any unethical activity." It said the writ petition was "misconceived" and dismissed it.

The state government had last month promulgated an ordinance for the indirect election of Mayors of Municipal corporations and chairpersons of municipalities, saying it will lead to stability. Tamil Nadu has 15 Municipal Corporations and 121 Municipalities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

British comic banks on sausage rolls for second hit Xmas charity song

A British YouTube comedian is banking on his obsession with sausage rolls to serve him up a second chart-topping hit this Christmas and raise money to help feed people in need.LadBaby, a self-described dad-blogger whose real name is Mark H...

MahaRera fines city developer Rs 10L for selling a flat twice

MahaRera fines city developer Rs 10L for selling a flat twice Mumbai, Dec 10 PTI The state realty regulator MahaRera has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on a Navi Mumbai developer for selling flat booked by one buyer to another. The action c...

Rescuers search for Chilean plane missing near Antarctica

Punta Arenas Chile, Dec 10 AFP Rescue planes and ships on Tuesday searched the open sea between the southern tip of South America and Antarctica for a Chilean Air Force plane that went missing with 38 people aboard. The C-130 Hercules cargo...

Obstruction, abuse of power charges unveiled in Trump impeachment

Washington, Dec 10 AFP Democrats unveiled two impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump Tuesday, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction in pressuring Ukraine to help him attack his 2020 election rivals. The charges, if a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019