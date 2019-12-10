Exxon Mobil prevails in New York climate change lawsuit
A New York judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of Exxon Mobil Corp in a lawsuit brought by the state's attorney general accusing the oil company of hiding from investors the true cost of addressing climate change.
Justice Barry Ostrager in Manhattan Supreme Court ruled that the attorney general failed to produce any evidence that investors were misled. The case, filed in October 2018 in Manhattan state court, was the first of several climate-related lawsuits against major oil companies to go to trial. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
