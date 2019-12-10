Left Menu
INX Media: Court allows CBI to take Peter Mukerjea to Delhi

A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday allowed the CBI to take Peter Mukerjea, an accused in the 2012 Sheena Bora murder case, to Delhi for hearing in the high-profile INX media corruption case. Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti are the main accused in the case, apart from Mukerjea, a former media baron and founder of the company.

A CBI court in Delhi had issued a production warrant against Mukerjea, currently lodged in Arthur Jail in Mumbai, when the CBI filed a chargesheet in the INX media case. The central agency subsequently approached special court judge JC Jagdale, who is hearing the murder case, seeking permission of the court to take Mukerjea to Delhi.

Mukerjea is accused of a conspiracy to kill Sheena, the biological daughter of Indrani from her previous relationship. The CBI had registered a case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group of Mukerjea for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had lodged a money-laundering case and arrested Chidambaram. The Supreme Court had last week granted bail to the former Union minister, who had spent over 100 days in the Tihar jail since his arrest..

