Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at World Court
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrived on Wednesday at the International Court of Justice in The Hague shortly before her country presents its defense against a suit alleging genocide of its Rohingya minority.
Suu Kyi is expected to begin her country's defense with opening remarks rejecting the U.N. court's jurisdiction and denying wrongdoing by Myanmar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
