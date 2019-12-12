Left Menu
Development News Edition

France, Niger propose to postpone G5 Sahel meeting to early 2020

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 07:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 07:05 IST
France, Niger propose to postpone G5 Sahel meeting to early 2020
Image Credit: kremlin.ru

French President Emmanuel Macron and Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou agreed on Thursday to propose a postponement to early 2020 of a meeting of Sahelian country leaders due to take place in France this month, the French presidency said.

The decision to postpone the event, which was to address French military presence in the region as well as the fight against so-called jihadist organizations, follows an attack on a remote military camp in Niger.

Islamist militants killed 71 soldiers in an attack on a military camp located near the border with Mali, an army spokesman said on Wednesday, in the deadliest raid against the Nigerien military in living memory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MLB notebook: Study determines balls weren't juiced

The rise in home runs in 2019 wasnt because of a juiced ball, but rather due, in part, to inconsistent seam height on the baseball combined with player behavior, according to preliminary results of a study commissioned by Major League Baseb...

Greenpeace chief locked out of UN climate meet amid protests

Hours after sharing a podium at 196-nations climate talks with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, the head of Greenpeace International found herself locked out of the building Wednesday along with hundreds of other observers ejected from the ...

Leonard leads Clippers to win in return to Toronto

Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points and added six assists and five rebounds on his return to Toronto, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Raptors 112-92 Wednesday night. Lou Williams scored 18 points and had eight assists off the ...

Reports: Slumping Sharks fire DeBoer

The San Jose Sharks, mired in a five-game losing streak, fired coach Pete DeBoer, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday night. Assistant coach Bob Boughner reportedly will take over as the interim head coach.Numerous reports indicated t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019